Meeting for cancer survivors and patients in Falkirk

Cancer survivors and those living with the disease are being invited to attend a Health and Wellbeing event later this month.

Organised by NHS Forth Valley and Macmillan Cancer Support, it takes place on Thursday, November 21 from 10.15am to 3pm in Falkirk Golf Club, Stirling Road.

It is open to people across Forth Valley who have finished treatment or are being monitored. Partners, a family member or a close friend can also attend.

There will be talks on relevant issues from healthcare professionals, including psychological wellbeing, managing tiredness, health lifestyle and getting the most out of your appointments.

There will als be information stalls giving details of support and the afternoon will end with a Q&A session.

Dr Susie Porteous, Macmillan consultant clinical psychologist for NHS Forth Valley, said: “We know from patients that cancer poses many challenges. When someone has been diagnosed with cancer they have to adjust to many changes and this means that patients and those close to them often experience strong emotions and worries.

“When treatment finishes and the practicalities of treatment are over, people can be surprised if they don’t feel ‘back to normal’.”

Anyone interested in attending the session should call the One to One Team at Airth Health Centre on 01324 832921 or by email on fv-uhb.maconesupport@nhs.net.