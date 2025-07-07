Meet the top ten who graduated from Falkirk THRIVE health and wellbeing programme

The latest graduates of a programme which encourages women to support each other and make positive changes in their lives were celebrating.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten women from across the Falkirk Council area have completed the 16-week THRIVE to Keep Well course, run by NHS Forth Valley.

The health and wellbeing programme helps those taking part to achieve the positive changes in their personal and professional lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is designed to build their confidence, motivation, self-esteem, as well as provide opportunities for volunteering, learning and employment.

Some of the participants in the THRIVE to Keep Well celebration day with Provost Robert Bissett who presented the certificates. Pic: Michael Gillen

During the time they are on the programme, the women took part in workshops to increase life skills, learn ways to deal with day-to-day stresses and become more skilled at supporting their children’s learning and development.

Jackie Turnbull, Falkirk THRIVE coordinator said: “On completion of the programme, the women understand that our physical, mental and emotional states are deeply interconnected.

"The Thrive programme is a profound journey of self-discovery, overcoming own self barriers; setting clear goals, learning healthy boundaries; gaining a clear perspective that their health and wellbeing is vital to them; learning to actively listen to ourselves; and by applying and investing time on their health and wellbeing it can begin to lead to happier, healthier lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate our fabulous graduates and thank our local volunteers and partners including Falkirk Council and several community organisations. Special thanks to Falkirk Provost Robert Bisset for attending the celebration day and for helping to make this event so special.”

To find out more or take part in a future programme contact Jackie Turnbull by calling 07909002795 or emailing [email protected]