Martyn Day MP marks World Asthma Day

The latest NHS figures show 1 in every 12 adults and 1 in every 11 children are currently receiving treatment for asthma.

Martyn Day, Shadow SNP Spokesperson for health and social care, said: “Asthma is a serious lung condition that can have a hugely damaging impact on people's lives, but it can be managed with basic care.

“Charities like Asthma + Lung UK have outlined key steps you can follow to help manage your asthma. These include using an asthma action plan to stay on top of symptoms, taking your preventer inhaler every day even if you feel well, and going for an annual asthma review.

“However, if you have any concerns, it’s imperative that you contact your GP straight away.”