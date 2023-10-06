The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) has received more than 200 malicious hoax calls so far this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between January and August, a total of 219 malicious calls were received compared to 191 over the entire 2022.

In 2021, there were 220 for the entire year and since 2017, there have been 2620 hoax calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s malicious calls resulted in 236 vehicles being allocated, with crews spending 130 hours at these calls – an average of 33 minutes for each.

The Lothian region had the second highest number of calls at 37 and 24 hours wasted.

In one of the calls, a person claimed they had been stabbed, only for the crew to arrive and find no sign of any patient.

Earlier this year, a woman was fined £210 for making hoax calls to SAS, after calling ambulances when she did not require them.

Michael Dickson, SAS chief executive, said: “Anyone who calls 999 without a genuine need is putting lives at risk by diverting crews that could be needed to respond to a life-threatening incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work with the police to report malicious or nuisance callers and encourage the public to help us. Hoax calls are no joke.”

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area experienced the highest number of hoax calls (87), responsible for almost 40 per cent of calls and 40 hours lost – which could have been used instead to respond to people who were truly in need.