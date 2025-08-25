Majority of stroke patients in Forth Valley could receive better care

Stroke patients in Forth Valley are not receiving the best level of care, according to new statistics.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland this month show that 628 people in the NHS Forth Valley area had a stroke in 2024 and the health board struggled to meet national targets for providing basic stroke care.

Now leading charity the Stroke Association is calling for Scottish Government and health board leaders to do more to support patients.

In 2024, only 40 per cent of stroke patients attending Forth Valley Royal Hospital received the stroke care bundle – which is associated with better patient outcomes – against a Scotland-wide health board average of 52.9 per cent and a national, government target of 80 per cent.

The 2024 figure was slightly down on the 2023 position of 40.3 per cent, which shows ongoing challenges that the Stroke Association puts down to wider hospital systems failures and an urgent need for the Scottish Government and health board leaders to make stroke a priority.

The stroke care bundle comprises the prompt delivery of admission to a stroke unit; brain scanning; screening for swallow problems;and administering aspirin (unless contraindicated), which are all associated with improved outcomes for patients.

John Watson, associate director for the Stroke Association in Scotland, said: “We work closely with stroke teams and recognise the tremendous efforts made by staff on the ground. But they can’t fix this on their own. It is political decisions, from the Scottish Government and health board leadership, that determine the resources, equipment and staff available to them."

In better news, NHS Forth Valley was rated green for its stroke education practices in 2024, which demonstrates the development of a skilled and knowledgeable stroke workforce.

There have also been advances in providing psychological care, with the board flagged as red for this vital aspect of recovery in 2022, but progressing to amber in 2023 and once again achieving this “work in progress” rating in 2024.

However, this is in a landscape where no Scottish health board is delivering the desired standard of psychological care to patients set out in the 2023 Scottish Stroke Improvement Plan, which is the official blueprint for transforming Scotland’s stroke treatment and care. Health boards are measured against the SSIP in the annual Scottish Stroke Care Audit where boards are encouraged to give an honest appraisal of their performance, so they can identify service deficits and work to improve standards.

John Watson added: “This year’s report shows a mixed bag of stroke care delivery. Acute care is still at the mercy of wider hospital systems failures such as bottlenecks in A&E while psychological and emotional support is a long way from where it needs to be.”

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “We have introduced several new services to improve the care and treatment of people who have experienced a stroke. These include a new thrombectomy service, delivered in partnership with NHS Lothian, to ensure local patients from across Forth Valley can benefit from this highly specialised procedure, when clinically appropriate.

"We’ve also invested in additional resources to speed up diagnosis and treatment, including the installation of a third CT scanner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the creation of a Stroke Transition and Rehabilitation Team (START) to provide tailored support for people they have been discharged from hospital.

"These investments are already delivering results as the latest national Scottish Stroke Improvement Programme report shows that NHS Forth Valley is the best performing NHS board in Scotland for the proportion of stroke patients receiving thrombolysis within 60 minutes, and the second best for treatment within 30 minutes.

"We recognise that there is more to do and are committed to building on this progress by working with our regional and national partners to ensure patients in Forth Valley have timely access to the very best possible stroke care.”