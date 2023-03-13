Maggie’s Forth Valley, which opened in the Larbert area in 2017, supports anyone affected by cancer – including over 750 newly diagnosed individuals each year.

It offers a unique, free programme of care and support that includes groups, classes, workshops and 1-2-1 sessions with their expert team of cancer support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

specialists, a clinical psychologist, and benefits advisor.

The TMS team has made a commitment to raise funds for Maggies in 2023

Now TMS CAD Centre has pledged to donate 25 per cent of its gross profit from new customers purchasing Autodesk CAD Software Subscriptions or renewals to the charity and is also committing to fundraising for Maggie’s during 2023.

TMS will kick-off their fundraising by holding a Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day event at their Larbert office in March and plan further fundraising activities throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are also being made to host an exciting design competition with Larbert High School pupils later in the year, also in aid of Maggie’s.

Alex Lowe, TMS managing director, said: “I am proud to announce TMS have chosen to support Maggie’s Forth Valley and the work they do in the community. As a family business, we adopt a caring, relationship-based approach to our work and we aim to look after our employees and customers.

"These are values we share with Maggie’s who do a power of good for local people affected by cancer every day. We are honoured to support such a vital resource in the local community.”

Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: ‘We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with TMS for the year ahead. We have lots of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

fundraising activities in mind to give the whole team a chance to get involved.

"We rely on the kindness and generosity of our supporters to pay for the services we deliver at Maggie’s Forth Valley, and securing TMS’s support so early in the year is

a real boost. It will be great getting to know the team."