Maggie’s Forth Valley appeals for kitchen table day events to raise funds

Kitchen Table day aims to raise funds.

Anyone who is thinking of hosting their own Kitchen Table Day is invited along to the Maggie’s centre garden on Wednesday, July 7 from noon until 2:30pm to chat to the fundraising team, have a cuppa and some cake and pick up a fundraising pack.

Every Maggie’s Centre follows the ideas about cancer care which were originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks

Maggie lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined that she should not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

Cristina Pouso, Centre Fundraising Manager said: “The Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day is always a popular fundraising event.

"This year we’re asking people to host a Kitchen Table day in their garden within the guidelines and help raise vital funds for the incredibly important work that Maggie’s Forth Valley does supporting people living with cancer locally.

"Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day is an opportunity to get together with the people you care about to celebrate, talk and have fun whilst also making a difference.”

Contact [email protected]ggiescentres.org or call the fundraising team on 01324 868078.

Everyone who registers before July 16 will be placed in a draw to win the hire of a silent disco for 10 people – kindly donated by silent disco hire company Silent Knights.

Register now for your free pack at www.maggiescentres.org/kitchentableday

