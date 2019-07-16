Maggie’s in bloom at Larbert centre

Generous donations are helping cancer sufferers find an oasis of calm in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The Maggie’s Forth Valley centre has had an extensive upgrade of its garden – including some input from a gold medal winning designer.

Built in the grounds of the Larbert hospital, Maggie’s has a picturesque setting next to the lochan.

However, it’s looking even better thanks to the donation from Willie Paterson, his daughter Lorna Gall and their fellow directors at Patersons Quarries.

The new-look garden includes the installation of work by award winning designer Darren Hawkes – including three granite benches and sculptures that formed part of The Linklaters Garden for Maggie’s, designed by Darren, that won a Gold Medal at the 2017 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The three benches form part of Darren’s wider garden design for the Maggie’s Forth Valley centre that includes planters, trees and another bench.

Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre head, Yvonne McIntosh, said: “Our garden provides a beautiful space for centre visitors to enjoy and we are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Patersons Quarries Ltd through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund which is administered through the LandTrust.

“There isn’t any doubt that the garden helps many of our centre visitors to feel better. It’s a beautiful calming space that feels almost unworldly and zen-like – carrying the calm of Maggie’s from indoors to the outside world.”

Willie Paterson said: “We have had a long-standing relationship with Maggie’s and it was a pleasure to help with landscaping the garden at the Forth Valley centre.

“It looks absolutely fantastic and I hope that many Maggie’s visitors and the wider community will be able to enjoy this wonderful outdoor space.”

Maggie’s is a charity which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer, as well as support to their families and friends.

The Forth Valley centre opened two years ago after funding from the Walk the Walk charity but now relies on donations to continue its work.

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley and to see how the Centre supports people living with cancer across Forth Valley area please visit the centre or get in touch on 01324 868078 or email Cristina.pouso@maggiescentres.org.