The Inchyra Hotel & Spa at Polmont is running a 28-day challenge and will reward members who visit its Vital Leisure Club on consecutive days throughout the month.

The Vital Hero promotion intends to encourage guests to invest in their mind and body as they go into February and avoid ditching their New Year’s resolution in the first month of the year. And it’s not even tough to exarn incentives, Importantly, guests simply must visit the Leisure Club, whether for a swim, sauna, spa experience or stretching session, on regular occasions to win different prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macdonald Hotels has partnered with fitness experts to curate a selection of work out routines to inspire and support those taking part throughout the month.

Macdonald Hotels February wellness offer

Dave Heap, leisure & spa director, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts said: “There is so much research to show that exercise is not only good for the body, but also for the mind. It can help relieve stress, promote productivity, and aid positive sleeping patterns. Our Vital Hero campaign is designed to encourage people to become the hero in their own wellbeing journey, helping them to witness first-hand the differences that can be achieved with consistent check-ins.

“We all start the year with good intentions, and we want to see our members keep this up into February and beyond by rewarding their dedication and commitment to their own wellbeing. To support guests throughout the challenge, our Vital Leisure Club staff will be on hand to offer helpful encouragement and specific advice on training sessions. We will also be working with different fitness experts to curate a selection of workouts for each day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests who achieve 28 sessions will be given, a four-day guest pass worth over £100; a Vital Hero T-shirt and official certificate, while guests who achieve 14 to 27 sessions will receive a two-day guest pass worth over £50.