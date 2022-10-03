Long Covid Cuppa group holding fundraiser in Brightons

The Long Covid Cuppa group only launched in the summer and already has almost 60 members with people travelling from all over Scotland to attend.

Organisers Noreen Walton and Suzanne Grant are holding the event in Brightons Community Hall on Sunday, November 13 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

As well as a lot of stalls with everything from crafts to sweet treats, there will also be an opportunity to try some pamper sessions which cost £10 for 15 minutes.

The Long Covid Cuppa group meets later this month and hosts a fundraiser in November

Admission is £2 for adults, children are free, and this includes tea or coffee and cake.

The group meets monthly in the community hall in the village’s Main Street with the next on Friday, October 21 at 2pm.

Noreen from Bo’ness and Suzanne from Redding set up the group after both felt their lives had been changed by long Covid.

Accountancy worker Suzanne said she was shocked how although her Covid symptoms had been mild, she felt so debilitated by the ongoing affects, adding : “I feel that I’ve been robbed of my life by long Covid.”

Noreen caught Covid around a year ago and despite being double vaccinated she has been “floored” by the symptoms of long Covid.

They decided to set up the support group after there was little help for anyone with the condition and they have been overwhelmed by the number of people in touch and keep to come along.