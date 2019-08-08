Lodge’s funding boost for Maggie’s Forth Valley

A group of fundraisers scaled new heights in support of a cancer support service.

The funds will now be used to help the centre, based in Larbert, to continue providing free free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their family and friends.

Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s Centres are places with professional staff on hand to offer the support people need.

The facilities offer practical advice about benefits and eating well, emotional support and a place to meet other people over a refreshment.

There are now 20 Maggie’s Centres at hospitals in the UK and abroad.

For more information go to www.maggiescentres.org.

Pictured above from left to right are: Grangemouth Orange and Purple Defenders Ricky Alves, treasurer; Jim Cummings, secretary; Derek Douglas, deputy master; and John Gibson, worthy master; with Charlene Graham, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Forth Valley.