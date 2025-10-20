Local psychologist expert shares her personal ADHD journey for Awareness Month

This ADHD Awareness Month, Sarah Gallacher, Clinical Director at The Purple House Clinic Falkirk, is opening up about her late diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) shining a light on how the condition can often go unrecognised, particularly in women and girls.

Between 150,000 and 220,000 in Scotland, of which 37,000 are children1, are estimated to be living with ADHD, with many remaining undiagnosed or experiencing long waits for assessment. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts attention, concentration, focus, impulsivity, and hyperactivity.

“Like many people, my deeper understanding of ADHD began when my own children were undergoing neurodevelopmental assessments,” explains Sarah. “It was during this process that numerous pieces of my own life experience started to fall into place.

“As a girl growing up with undiagnosed ADHD, my experiences didn’t fit that view,” she says. “I was often described as emotionally sensitive. This was something that was noticed but not connected to ADHD. The inattentive aspects, like daydreaming and internal restlessness, were rarely acknowledged, especially in girls."

Sarah Gallacher of Purple House Clinic Falkirk

Although Sarah first encountered ADHD more than 20 years ago during her professional training as a psychologist, the prevailing view at the time was that ADHD primarily affected boys, and the focus was largely on the more visible hyperactive and impulsive behaviours.

It was only later in life, through personal reflection and professional development, that Sarah began to recognise how these patterns had shaped her experiences. Seeking an assessment allowed her to better understand herself and the long-standing challenges, particularly around emotional regulation, that had affected her wellbeing across various stages of her life. Sarah is now passionate about increasing public understanding of ADHD and challenging outdated stereotypes.

This journey was one of the key inspirations behind her decision to open The Purple House Clinic in Edinburgh and Falkirk, which provides comprehensive neurodevelopmental and psychological assessments, support and therapy. The first hand-experience has also deepened Sarah’s empathy and insight, both personally and professionally, and ensured that her clinic offers services that are accessible, inclusive, collaborative and neurodivergent affirming.

“Around 60 - 80% of individuals with ADHD experience at least one additional mental health condition, such as anxiety, low mood, or burnout from constant cognitive overload,” Sarah added. “Good mental health isn’t a constant for anyone, but for ADHDers, wellbeing can be significantly improved through meaningful assessment, the right support, and greater understanding and compassion from others.”

As ADHD Awareness Month highlights, ADHD is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that can affect attention, emotional regulation, and executive functioning. Increased awareness and recognising the diverse ways ADHD (and AuDHD) can present, especially in women and girls, is key to ensuring that the need for more inclusive and informed approaches to assessment and support.

For more information about the Purple House Clinic Falkirk and the the neurodevelopmental assessment and support it offers, visit www.purplehouseclinic.co.uk/psychologists-falkirk/or contact 01324 366888 / [email protected]