Linlithgow and East Falkirk residents urged to ‘listen to our hearts’

The dedicated awareness week aims to bring focus and attention to the disease which affects over 1.5 million people over the age of 65 in the UK.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day, the SNP spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “Heart valve disease has been described as ‘the next cardiac epidemic’ therefore, it’s imperative that we all learn to listen to our hearts.

“All too often symptoms can be ignored and put down to ‘just getting older’, when instead asking for a simple stethoscope test from your GP could quickly detect heart valve disease.

Martyn Day MP. Picture Michael Gillen.

"Earlier diagnosis of the condition can mean less invasive treatment and shorter recovery times, significantly improving patient outcomes.”