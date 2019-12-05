Light up a life at Strathcarron Hospice this December

Lights are sparkling in the gardens of Strathcarron Hospice to honour and celebrate the lives of much loved family members and friends.

The charity’s annual Light Up a Life service took place at the hospice earlier this week.

Strathcarron Hospice's Light up a Life sevice. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Friends and relatives gathered at the hospice for a poignant remembrance service where candles were lit and personal messages were placed on a Christmas tree.

The Light up a Life appeal celebrates the lives of those who have passed away but continue to live on in people’s hearts.

Hospice chaplain Stuart Murdoch delivered a reading, and a carol was sung by members of The Strathcarron Singers. The Dunblane Cathedral Handbell Ringers were also at the event.

Following the service guests were treated to a range of festive refreshments and mince pies.

Chief Executive, Irene McKie, said: “We were delighted that so many people were able to join us for our annual Light Up a Life Service. This is a lovely and very moving way of remembering people we have lost as we enter the Christmas period.”

The hospice will remain open for patients and families throughout the festive season and many staff and volunteers will sacrifice spending time with their own loved ones to make sure all patients and families are given the very best of care, love and support.