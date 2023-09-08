News you can trust since 1845
Every year, people around the world come together on September 10 to raise awareness of suicide prevention.
By Julie Currie
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
At any one time, around one in 25 people are contemplating suicide. On average, two people go on to take their own life every day in Scotland. These aren’t statistics, they are people – someone’s relative, friend, or work colleague.

The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day this year will again be “Creating Hope Through Action”.

People are encouraged to light a candle near a window at 8pm on 10 September to show support for suicide prevention, to remember a loved one lost through suicide, and for bereaved families. Lighting a candle will offer people the opportunity to observe the day in a private and personal way.

Readers are being asked to light a candle at 8pm on World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10.
Mike Reid, West Lothian Suicide Prevention Leadership Group chairman, said: “Creating Hope Through Action is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us; that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

"Preventing suicide is often possible and you are a key player in its prevention. Through action, you can make a difference to someone in their darkest moments.”

Breathing Space, Samaritans, SAMH and NHS 24 are just a few of the organisations people can talk to should they need support.

For more information on the West Lothian group, visit https://westlothianhscp.org.uk/article/42046/Mental-Wellbeing-and-Suicide-Prevention.

