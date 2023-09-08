Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At any one time, around one in 25 people are contemplating suicide. On average, two people go on to take their own life every day in Scotland. These aren’t statistics, they are people – someone’s relative, friend, or work colleague.

The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day this year will again be “Creating Hope Through Action”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are encouraged to light a candle near a window at 8pm on 10 September to show support for suicide prevention, to remember a loved one lost through suicide, and for bereaved families. Lighting a candle will offer people the opportunity to observe the day in a private and personal way.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers are being asked to light a candle at 8pm on World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10.

Mike Reid, West Lothian Suicide Prevention Leadership Group chairman, said: “Creating Hope Through Action is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us; that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

"Preventing suicide is often possible and you are a key player in its prevention. Through action, you can make a difference to someone in their darkest moments.”

Breathing Space, Samaritans, SAMH and NHS 24 are just a few of the organisations people can talk to should they need support.