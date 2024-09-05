Let's Be Heard: Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry wants to hear from children, teens and teachers about the pandemic
As part of the public participation project, Let’s Be Heard, children, teenagers, teachers, and early learning and childcare professionals are being encouraged to relate their personal thoughts on how the pandemic was for them.
They are looking for views on the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022 and are looking for as many people as possible to give feedback.
Their experiences will inform the Inquiry’s investigations and the recommendations it makes to Scottish Ministers in its final report o that lessons are learned and Scotland is better prepared in future.
Let’s Be Heard is running three surveys for:
Professionals in any early learning and childcare settings;
Primary, secondary, and additional support needs (ASN) teachers, school management and/or educational support professionals in state and independent schools; and
Children and young people aged 8 years and older.
The project would like to hear about the pandemic affected these groups, and education professionals’ experience of teaching and staying connected during lockdown; the rules and guidance in educational and early learning settings; safeguarding; the development and behaviour of children and young people; and working in hub settings.
Dr Alexandra Anderson, head of Let’s Be Heard, said: “Everyone in Scotland has been affected by the pandemic, including our youngest children attending early learning settings, and children and young people in education. Some students have already told us how they struggled with isolation and learning from home, and teachers have expressed how difficult it was to transition to online learning, for example.
“The Inquiry aims to build on this information by asking education and early learning professionals more specific questions about their experiences.
“We are grateful to everyone who has shared their experiences of the pandemic with us so far. Our team is continuing its public engagement work and analysing every experience shared.”
To take part, you can visit the Let’s Be Heard website to complete the surveys and find out more about Let’s Be Heard. The surveys close on Friday, November 25, 2024.
