It’s a challenging time for the health service, from tackling waiting lists that have been growing since the Covid pandemic to dealing with the pressures of a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses this winter.

One in nine of Scotland’s population is on a waiting list, with the latest data from May 2025, revealing that on March 31, there was estimated to be 629,632 patients either waiting to be seen at a consultant-led clinic or admitted for treatment.

While people are waiting for care, GP surgeries are often the go-to-place for patients to receive support.

Despite these challenges, the majority of patients across Scotland are happy with the care provided by their GP, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2023/24 survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%. The questionnaires were sent out in October and November 2023 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Falkirk, according to the survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive.

1 . Ark Medical Practice - Falkirk There were 121 responses from patients at Ark Medical Practice in Falkirk, with 95% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Parkview Practice - Stenhousemuir There were 146 responses from patients at Parkview Practice in Stenhousemuir, with 93% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Braesview Medical Group - Polmont There were 97 responses from patients at Braesview Medical Group in Polmont, with 90% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps Photo Sales