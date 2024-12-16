Larbert pupils' seasonal artwork brings festive cheer to hospital and Maggie's

Art and design students from the local high school have used their creative talents to draw some seasonal designs on the windows at both Forth Valley Royal Hospital and at the Maggie’s Centre in Larbert.

Each December for a number of years, pupils from the school have been spending time decorating windows at the hospital.

The project, which sees them team up with Artlink Central, gives the young people an opportunity to showcase their talents with illustrations on the glass, while helping to brighten up communal spaces in the hospital and Maggie’s Centre in the run up to Christmas.

Their art work is regularly admired by patients, staff and visitors to the hospital and often raises a smile.

A reindeer design on one of the windows.

Pupils spent a day earlier this month working on the designs.

The seasonal artwork can be found on windows in the communal areas of the buildings.