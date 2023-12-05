A nurse from Larbert is among a group of 24 extraordinary community nurses and midwives to have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Chloe Richardson, a Community Learning Disability Charge Nurse at NHS Forth Valley, was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

After completing the programme successfully, Chloe was awarded the Queen’s Nurse title along with 23 other community nurses and midwives at a ceremony in Edinburgh last month.

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses. They provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes and became well respected figures within their community.

Chloe Richardson, from Larbert, has been awarded the title of Queen's Nurse. (Pic: Lesley Martin)

Following the introduction of a national certificate for district nursing, QNIS ceased training, awarding the original QN District Nursing title for the final time in 1969. The Queen’s Nurse title was reintroduced to Scotland in 2017, with 20 community nurses chosen to take part in a transformational development programme which would see them become the first modern Queen’s Nurses. There are now over 150 contemporary Queen’s Nurses working across Scotland.

The QNDP is funded by grant making trusts and donations. Nurses are selected by employer nomination and subsequent panel interviews for their clinical expertise and compassionate care.

Clare Cable, QNIS chief executive and nurse director, said: “These 24 exceptional individuals can be deservedly proud of being awarded this prestigious title.

"From the late 1880s, Queen’s Nurses were social reformers who were taking public health into people’s homes to help families take better care of themselves. The modern Queen’s Nurses are building on this proud heritage – sharing this pioneering spirit to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities of Scotland.

"Their roles vary, from bringing care to those who have experienced significant adversity to supporting people in mental distress or end of life care.