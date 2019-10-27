Larbert Maggie’s Centre staff say ‘thanks’ for support after heartless theft

Staff at Larbert’s Maggie’s cancer care centre have offered “a heartfelt thankyou” to the hundreds of people who have given moral support in the wake of a sickening theft.

On Friday the Falkirk Herald reported how thieves staged an elaborate overnight theft to steal heavy duty garden furniture from the centre’s garden.

The tables, benches and chairs are solid steel, and were all chained together - so the thieves would have had to use heavy duty cutting gear and also two or more vehicles to escape with their haul.

The furniture had been used at all times of years for people using the centre to relax in the tranquility of the garden, and its theft has left staff both shocked and saddened.

Scores of messages on the centre’s social media page spelled out in detail the outrage and contempt felt by people who regard the criminals responsible as “the lowest of the low”.

Mercedes Benz at Grangemouth was quick to volunteer a donation towards the cost of new furniture, and staff are currently waiting to find the value of the items and how much it will cost to replace.

A spokeswoman for the centre said: “So many of you got in touch to offer a donation or to help in other ways and this has really touched the staff here at Maggie’s Forth Valley. THANK YOU!

“We feel very lucky indeed to have so many wonderful friends and supporters”.

She added: “If you would like to do something to help but not sure what - then we’d love to assemble as many Elves as we can on Sunday, December 1for our Elf Family Fun Run here at the centre.

“Why not join us? Dress up as an elf and take part in a wonderful, feelgood festive event to raise money for our centre.”

For full details of this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/elf-family-fun-run-2019-tickets-73424026239?fbclid=IwAR1Jppuj9X5uSjtmTcb4Acz0IRNWZVDc7f6KKztLRaE9CGVGIzlozqTUKLw