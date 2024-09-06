Larbert hospital to become "safe access zone" for those seeking an abortion

Later this month Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) will become a “safe access zone” for people looking to undergo an abortion procedure.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Act 2024 comes into force on September 24 and creates protected zones of 200 metres around all premises – including FVRH – providing abortion services.

When the legislation becomes live it will be an offence to intentionally or recklessly influence, harass or prevent anyone from accessing or providing abortion services in protected zones at hospitals and clinics.

Police Scotland will be responsible for enforcing Safe Access Zones and anyone who breaks the law could be fined up to £10,000.

Forth Valley Rpyal Hospital will become a safe access zone for those looking to use abortion services (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Scottish minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto said: “It is unacceptable for women to face any unwanted influence, distress or alarm when accessing abortion services.

"People continue to have the right to free speech and protest in a democracy. However, no one has the right to interfere in women’s personal medical decisions.”