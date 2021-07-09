Langlees Primary School pupils revive Falkirk district care home's garden

Langlees Primary School spent six weeks transforming a barren area of shrubbery at Newcarron Court Care Home as part of an inter-generational project between young and old.

The partnership has been in existence for some time, but the pandemic meant the regular meet-ups could not take place.

As part of the link-up, the schoolchildren would visit the home to have “general chitchat” with the elderly – an initiative that benefitted both young ones and residents alike.

Hazel Phillips, Newcarron Court Care Home activities co-ordinator, said: “This time around, the kids couldn’t come inside so their teacher, Fiona Beaton, brought them up and said, ‘What could we do outside?’

“We had a residents’ garden which was derelict. The kids worked over six weeks and got it redone. We don’t have the workforce here to do it – if it hadn’t been for the kids, it wouldn’t have been done.

“One of the pupils worked out how long it would take by counting the slabs. They weeded and made it a lovely new haven. It’s flourishing!

“These are kids in P6 and P7 who have difficulties. They’re taught outwith the classroom.

“They did a great job and they were well-mannered. One of the kids’ mum, Mary Adams, works here. Mary said the teacher was keen to get it back up and running and I said, ‘Definitely’.

“The residents are thoroughly enjoying it.

“I think, nowadays, everybody is quick to be down on kids and they should really be recognised for their work on the project. We did a presentation and gave them a certificate.

“One of the residents gave a speech and thanked the kids for doing it.”

Having seen the joy the pupils’ work has brought to those they care for, staff at Newcarron Court are looking forward to hosting further community events in the not too distant future.

Hazel added: “We’re hoping to do a community barbecue and invite Bainsford Pensioner Club.

“We’ve worked with St Francis Xavier's Nursery and St Mungo’s High – wee Blether Buddies came down and chatted to residents. Hopefully we get those and social visits back.”

