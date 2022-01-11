Kindness in Falkirk: Here's how you can help Maggie's Forth Valley in 2022

The charity, which runs the caring cancer centre for those with the condition and their families, is hosting a meeting on Thursday, January 20 from 4pm-5pm.

They are encouraging would-be supporters to come forward and find out how they can get involved in fundraising and volunteering opportunities for the coming year.

Events they are hoping to hold in the next 12 months include the firewalk, which last time it was held in May raised around £5000; an abseil; and Meander to Maggie’s which in 2021 saw people walk from the Kelpies to the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Maggie's Forth Valley's charity firewalk raised £5000

There will be an opportunity to hear from those who supported the charity last year and how they enjoyed the experience.

Anyone hoping to attend the meeting is asked to contact the fundraising team by calling 01324 868078 or by emailing [email protected] no later than Tuesday, January 18.

