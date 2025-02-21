The Scottish Government has launched the latest phase of its adult mental health campaign.

It aims to continue the conversation around mental health and raise awareness of the free resources available through the Mind to Mind site on NHS inform.

Mental health concerns affect an estimated one in three people in Scotland, with research indicating a direct correlation between poverty, social exclusion and poor mental health.

Additionally, those from marginalised minority backgrounds are often less likely to seek or find support. The campaign aims to address these disparities across communities in Scotland.

Helping Maree launch the campaign at Hampden Park are (l-r) Howey Ejegi, Zander Murray, Tony McCaffery, Gail Porter and David Duke.

To mark the campaign’s start, Scottish personalities and community advocates came together at Hampden Park to share their own experiences, emphasising the importance of staying ‘onside’ by supporting others.

They included media personality Gail Porter, viral content creator Howey Ejegi, former professional footballer Zander Murray, founder of Diversity Scotland Tony McCaffery, and David Duke, founder of the social initiative Street Soccer Scotland.

David said: “Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland has never been more important; at Street Soccer Scotland we do that through our shared love of football.

“We believe that by engaging in sport and physical activity, our players can create positive habits through our weekly football sessions.

Maree Todd hopes readers will make use of the resources.

“With dedicated mental health and well-being sessions across Scotland, we provide a safe space to socialise for players, as well as offering an accessible environment for one-to-one counselling, but we’re not the only resource out there. Sites like Mind to Mind are such a great first port of call for anyone looking to start that mental health support journey.”

The Mind to Mind site at nhsinform.scot/mindtomind is a dedicated resource that aims to help people who may be facing challenges with their mental well-being.

It features more than 30 videos of people talking about their own challenges in a bid to show others that they’re not alone.

Mind to Mind aims to contribute to the national conversation around normalising mental health and well-being, giving people the courage and skills to open up and share their stories to help reduce stigma.

The website also provides practical advice on how to deal with life’s ups and downs and signposts where people can access further support.

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport, said: “When you, a friend or relative is struggling with their mental health, it can be an upsetting and daunting time.

“It’s important for all of us to make use of the resources out there – and to remember that help is available.

“One of the key elements of the Mind to Mind campaign is asking us to think differently about mental health, and how we approach these conversations with each other. There are so many resources we can take advantage of to help the people closest to us.”

For more information visit www.nhsinform.scot/MindtoMind.