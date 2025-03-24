In pictures: Purple Rhinos touch rugby team launch event 2025

The launch event for the new team took place on Bo’ness Rugby FC pitch on Sunday and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture all the action.

Free to attend, there were touch rugby demonstration, a raffle for a signed Scotland rugby top and some special guests.

Purple Rhinos is a touch rugby team made up of renal patients – people who have kidney problems or diseases, including conditions like chronic kidney disease or kidney failure, which require dialysis or even a kidney transplant.

The new team is also looking for family members of renal patients and NHS staff who work in renal units to sign up with the aim to provide an activity group to improve both the mental and physical health of those participating.

The team will play under the new T1 touch rugby rules and training will provide an opportunity to develop and play rugby with the goal of developing a competitive team for friendlies with anyone who wants to play.

Bo’ness Rugby FC head coach Grant Anderson said: “As a renal patient myself, pre-transplant, it's been massive for me to remain active. I've always been an active person and after my diagnosis, that side of my life seemed to have taken a huge step backwards.

"Rugby gave me so much throughout my adult life and with the Purple Rhinos, I have that activity back. It also provides an opportunity to share an activity with those in a similar situation.

"Living with kidney disease can feel very lonely at times and to share the sport I love with others going through the same issues will be an invaluable experience.”

There was plenty of opportunity to learn rugby skills - just without all the tackling - at the launch event

The first Purple Rhinos session took place at the home of Bo'ness Rugby club

Bo'ness Rugby Club head coach Grant Anderson was happy to take to the pitch again for the Purple Rhinos