Improvements continue at NHS Forth Valley as Scottish Government further reduces support measures

Continued improvements at NHS Forth Valley mean the health board no longer requires direct formal support from the Scottish Government.

NHS Forth Valley – which had been put into special measures by the Scottish Government in November 2022 – has been moved to stage two of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework in recognition of further improvements in governance, leadership and culture over the last 12 months.

It marks another significant step for the health board, almost three years since it was placed in special measures by Holyrood with the then health minister Humza Yousaf saying while staff worked tirelessly there were “continuing concerns about the ability of the leadership to effectively respond to issues when raised”.

It appears health chiefs continue to be happy with the levels of improvement being made.

Last October the decision was taken to move the board into stage three of the framework, which meant although there was no longer a need for direct formal oversight from the assurance board there was still a requirement for enhanced monitoring and support from the Scottish Government.

However, the latest decision means this formal support is no longer required. Although the health board’s performance will continue to be monitored through established mechanisms and health bosses say work will continue to be taken forward across all three areas as part of ongoing efforts to build on existing progress.

Neena Mahal, Chair of NHS Forth Valley, said: “This decision is a further positive step forward and recognises the additional progress that has been made to strengthen and improve leadership, culture, and governance across the organisation over the last year following the Board’s de-escalation to stage three in October 2024.

“I would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank local staff, primary care colleagues and partners for their support and continued efforts to further improve the care and services delivered to local communities across Forth Valley. We recognise, however, that we need to sustain and build on the improvements made and we will continue to monitor progress going forward.”

Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “Following careful consideration, the decision has been taken that NHS Forth Valley’s escalation status for governance, leadership and culture should be lowered to stage two.

“This decision also reflects the continued dedication, effort, and commitment of NHS Forth Valley staff which is bringing results and progress in reducing the longest waits.”