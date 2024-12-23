Hunt is on for people to help shape healthcare in Forth Valley

By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:19 GMT
NHS bosses want people to join them to help shape healthcare across the district.

The health board in Forth Valley is recruiting three new non-executive board members.

Neena Mahal, interim chair of NHS Forth Valley, said: “This is an exciting time to join the health board as it seeks to develop and deliver an ambitious new healthcare strategy to improve the health of local people and continues work to progress our Culture Change and Compassionate Leadership programme across the organisation.

“We’re interested in hearing from people with a real interest in the work of NHS Forth Valley who share our vision and values and want to make a positive difference to the local communities we serve."

The new board members will help shape healthcare in the area. Pic: Contributed

Applications are encouraged from people with a wide range of backgrounds who can bring wide and varied perspectives to the role, particularly those with experience of leading or overseeing change.

The appointments, which are remunerated, will be for up to four years and will require a commitment of an average of eight hours over the course of a week to contribute to the work of the board, including participation in board meetings and governance committees and the Integration Joint Boards of the two local Health and Social Care Partnerships. Training will be provided to help those successful applicants.

An online information session has also been arranged for Thursday, January 9 from 6-7.15pm to provide an opportunity to find more about the role, speak to a number of existing board

members and ask questions. To attend fill in this form to request a meeting link.

An application pack and full details can be found on the Scottish Government’s Public Appointments website

