Hunt for 2019 health heroes

Do you know a health hero? Someone who works in the NHS and regularly goes above and beyond to help others?

Well NHS Forth Valley want to hear what people think and are seeking nominations for their 2019 Staff Awards.

These accolades recognise the outstanding work, care and commitment of local NHS and Serco staff and highlight individuals, teams and volunteers who have gone the extra mile to deliver great care or service over the last year.

Nominations can be made for NHS staff and volunteers working in local hospitals, resource centres and health entres as well as community nurses, health visitors and therapists who deliver care in local communities and homes across Forth Valley.

The award categories are: Top Team Award; Unsung Hero Award; Outstanding Care Award; Inspiration Award; Innovation Award; and Volunteers Award.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.nhsforthvalley.com/staffawards. Forms are also available in the main public reception and waiting areas of hospitals across Forth Valley.

The closing date is September 2.

NHS Forth Valley Chief Executive, Cathie Cowan, said: “This is a great opportunityfor patients and members of the public to say thank you and show their appreciation to the many wonderful NHS staff and volunteers who go the extra mile every day to

deliver excellent care and treatment.”