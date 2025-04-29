Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for hay fever 🤧

An estimated 10 million people in the UK suffer from hay fever.

Spring and summer are the most common seasons to experience hay fever symptoms.

With Covid cases on the rise, this is how you can tell the difference between the two.

Summer is finally on the horizon, with warm weather forecasted across the UK this week, however, for hay fever suffers this is the season where they are most commonly impacted by symptoms.

From sneezes, to itchy eyes and sore throats, an estimated 10 million people in the UK live with hay fever. Unseasonably warm springs and dry summers can lead to plants having a stronger, longer growing season, which means symptoms for hay fever sufferers can linger longer.

Combined with the recent rise in cases of Covid following the new variant, LP.8.1, it can be hard to work out whether the symptoms you are experiencing are caused by a seasonal allergy or something more sinister. Here’s how to tell the difference between Covid and hay fever.

What is the new Covid variant?

The newest Covid variant LP.8.1, was first detected in July 2024. It originates from the Omicron variant, which saw cases spike in 2023 and 2024.

LP.8.1 is currently the most prevalent variant being recorded in Covid samples in the UK according to latest data from the UKHSA, with cases in the seven days up to April 16 increasing by 4.1%.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

Covid symptoms are similar to that of a cold or a flu.

The NHS explain that symptoms of Covid can include:

a high temperature or shivering

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

fatigue

body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

Symptoms of hay fever are usually worse between late March to September, when pollen count is at its highest. Unlike a cold or flu, symptoms can last for weeks or even months.

The NHS explain that symptoms of hay fever can include:

sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around the sides of your head and your forehead

headache

feeling tired

How to tell the difference between Covid and hay fever?

Whilst symptoms of Covid and hay fever can overlap there are some key differences. Hay fever symptoms can last for weeks or months at a time and are unlikely to include a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

If you suspect you may have Covid, you can take a lateral flow test to rule this out, tests are available to purchase at your local pharmacy, supermarket or online, if you meet certain criteria, you may also qualify for free Covid tests.

Who is eligible for a Covid booster?

The Covid spring booster programme is currently underway, with vaccines being rolled out across the UK until June 17.

Urging those who are eligible to come forward, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said: “It is important we remember Covid-19 is just not just a winter illness and even in spring and summer it remains dangerous for those most at risk, such as older adults, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed.”

To be eligible you must:

be aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by June 17, 2025)

be aged six months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

live in a care home for older adults

The Covid booster provides vital protection against different Covid variants and helps reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid, as well as avoiding the risk of ending up in hospital if you become unwell.

You can find out more about Covid, if you are eligible for the Covid vaccine and how to book an appointment at NHS.UK.