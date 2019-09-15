Home Instead Senior Care moves into Falkirk

The husband and wife team behind home care firm Home Instead Senior Care are expanding their business to Falkirk and surrounding areas.

Suhail and Tasnim Rehman, who already operate in Glasgow, head an enterprise which provides non-medical care and companionship to seniors.

It aims to help seniors to remain living in the comfort of their own homes.

Registered care manager Laura Moffatt will run the local service, and will also organise local community initiatives to support older people including dementia talks, scam awareness events and senior citizen open days.

She said: “This is such a wonderful opportunity, caring is so natural to me.

“The support we provide each and every day to our elderly clients is so important to them, helping them to live their lives well.

“We are really proud to be making a difference - this is more than just a job.”

Laura is joined by general manager Saeed Ahmed, a long-time member of the Home Instead team.

It is expected the firm’s new Stirling base will create up to 50 local jobs in the next 12 months.

Home Instead director Suhail said: “We are delighted that we are now able to offer our high quality, compassionate care to the older generation in Stirling and Falkirk.

“We’re also very pleased to have found someone as experienced and caring as Laura to head the care team including our wonderful caregivers.

“This area in particular has a high demand for home-based care, with a lot of people living alone in rural areas and few options for private care.

“The service we offer is unique in that we spend time with each client, our visits are a minimum of an hour, and we support them to take part in the activities they enjoy as well as helping them to be part of the community.”

Home Instead, graded 5 by the Care Inspectorate, has won several awards including wins at the recent Scottish Care Awards, and most recommended care company in Scotland in the homecare.co.uk awards.

