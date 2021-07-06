HM the Queen's kind message for Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) celebrated its 10th anniversary today and received an extra special messaged from HM Queen Elizabeth.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:58 pm
FVRH was officially opened on July 6, 2001 by the Queen and Prince Philip and today – ten years on – marked the milestone with Forth Valley Nurses Choir recording a special rendition of Happy Birthday.
However, topping that – the Queen herself sent a personal message of best wishes to staff and patients at the hospital she opened a decade earlier.