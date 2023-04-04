As many GP practices and pharmacies will have amended opening hours over the holiday weekend, those who rely on prescribed medication are being encouraged to be mindful of how much medication they have, and to reorder in plenty of time if required.

While most pharmacies across the district are open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday sees Boots in High Street, Falkirk open from 11am to 5pm and Tesco at the Central Retail Park from 10am to 4pm.

On Easter Monday, April 10 the following pharmacies will be open: Lindsay & Gilmour, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge from 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; Lindsay & Gilmour, The Toll, Bonnybridge from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; Boots, High Street, Falkirk from 10am to 5pm; Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk form 10am to 4pm; Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Central Avenue, Grangemouth from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; and Boots, South Street, Bo’ness from 9am to 5.30pm.