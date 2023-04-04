News you can trust since 1845
Here's the chemists open across Falkirk district over Easter weekend

People are reminded to ensure they have enough of their repeat prescription to last over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST

As many GP practices and pharmacies will have amended opening hours over the holiday weekend, those who rely on prescribed medication are being encouraged to be mindful of how much medication they have, and to reorder in plenty of time if required.

While most pharmacies across the district are open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday sees Boots in High Street, Falkirk open from 11am to 5pm and Tesco at the Central Retail Park from 10am to 4pm.

On Easter Monday, April 10 the following pharmacies will be open: Lindsay & Gilmour, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge from 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; Lindsay & Gilmour, The Toll, Bonnybridge from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; Boots, High Street, Falkirk from 10am to 5pm; Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk form 10am to 4pm; Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Central Avenue, Grangemouth from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; and Boots, South Street, Bo’ness from 9am to 5.30pm.

Check which pharmacists are open over the Easter holiday weekendCheck which pharmacists are open over the Easter holiday weekend
