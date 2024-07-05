Here's how to keep you and your family safe when visiting petting zoos and farms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health chiefs are warning people to take care if they are visiting petting zoos or farms over the summer holidays.

Each year people in the Forth Valley become unwell with bugs like cryptosporidium and E.coli after contact with livestock or zoo animals.

People with weakened immune systems, older people and those living with chronic illnesses are most at risk from the effects of these infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These infections affect both animals and humans, leading to stomach illnesses and other health complications which can result in the need for hospital treatment. While animals may not always display noticeable symptoms of illness, infected animals can pass on these bugs, contaminate the environment around them and pose a risk to humans.

NHS Forth Valley is urging people to stay safe this summer. Pic: File image

Infections can be picked up from the animal’s body, its poo or from areas where animals have recently been. Those infected can also then spread it to other people.

Following these simple tips can help reduce the risk of becoming unwell:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and ensure children also do this after any contact with animals, fences or other surfaces close to areas with animals before eating or drinking and only do this in designated picnic areas or cafes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t kiss animals or allow children to put their faces close to animals.

Anyone who has any symptoms of a stomach illness, such as vomiting or diarrhoea, within two weeks of visiting a farm or zoo should contact their GP Practice or call NHS 24 on 111 as soon as possible.

Although less common, if a person has bloody diarrhoea after a recent visit to a farm or zoo, they should seek immediate emergency medical attention.

People who develop stomach bugs can easily pass these on to others, and so should not attend work, school or nursery until they have been free of symptoms for at least two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who handle food, children under five years and those who work closely with medically vulnerable people should discuss with their GP or their local health protection team before returning to work, school or nursery.

Dr Jennifer Champion, NHS Forth Valley’s acting director of public health, said: “Visits to zoos and working farms can be great fun for families however, unfortunately, there is a risk of picking up stomach bugs during these visits.

“The best way to reduce the risk is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and ideally hot running water, if available, immediately after you have had any contact with animals. Wipes and hand gels are much less effective in eliminating infections such as cryptosporidium so soap and water is the best defence.

“It’s also really important to wash your hands before you eat or drink anything during the visit and do this in cafes or designated picnic areas well away from any animals.