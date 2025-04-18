Here's how to get the best healthcare in Forth Valley this Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People are being urged to ensure they get the right healthcare in the right place this Easter weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at NHS Forth Valley expected demand to be high over the holiday weekend and urge everyone to seek the best help from the right health professional.

GP practices are closed today (Good Friday) and Easter Monday, April 21, but many local pharmacies will be open across Forth Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pharmacies can offer healthcare advice and treatment for a range of common health conditions and, through the Pharmacy First scheme, can provide free treatment for many conditions without the need for a GP prescription. These include urinary tract infections, conjunctivitis, skin conditions (such as eczema, dermatitis, and insect bites), skin infections, and thrush.

Some pharmacists will be opening on Easter Day and Easter Monday. Pic: Contributed

To find out which local pharmacies are open over the Easter period, visit the Info Zone on NHS Forth Valley’s website for further details.

For urgent health concerns when GP practices are closed, people should call NHS 24 on 111. NHS 24 can provide medical advice, arrange consultations with local healthcare professionals, and help with access to out-of-hours GP services or the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU).

The Minor Injuries Unit at Stirling Health and Care Village will remain open every day during the Easter holiday period, including Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday. The MIU can treat both adults and children over the age of one for cuts, grazes, minor burns, sprains, strains, minor eye and ear injuries, and can also arrange X-rays and treat broken bones such as broken wrists or ankles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients are encouraged to call NHS 24 on 111 before attending the MIU, as speaking with a healthcare professional beforehand may help avoid unnecessary travel or allow for an appointment to be made, reducing wait times.

The Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is available for patients with serious illnesses and injuries requiring urgent, emergency care, such as suspected heart attacks, strokes, and breathing difficulties.

Anyone with non-life-threatening health concerns should call NHS 24 on 111 for advice or treatment, rather than attending the Emergency Department.