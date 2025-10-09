Helping families through loss: supporting bereaved parents with compassion and care

Back in 2005, families who had lost a baby were often sent home from the hospital without anything to acknowledge or honour their baby’s life. Determined to change this, a group of caring midwives and bereaved parents began gifting a small amount of hand-packed Memory Boxes at Simpsons Maternity Hospital in Edinburgh.

What began as a small, heartfelt initiative has since grown into a national registered charity and vital support network, helping thousands of families across Scotland navigate the heartbreak of baby loss.

Honouring every baby, supporting every family

At the heart of Simba’s work is the Memory Box, a handcrafted collection of keepsakes carefully packed by volunteers and each designed for a specific gestational loss. Each box is unique and includes items such as soft knitted blankets, matching teddies, inkless handprint kits and keepsake charms - many of which are lovingly made by Simba’s virtual craft group of nearly 8,000 volunteers. The Memory Box is more than just a box; it is an essential tool to help parents to gather as many memories as they can of the precious time that they spend with their baby.

“Every family’s experience is different, and every box we send is unique,” says Vanessa Rhazali, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Simba Charity. “We pour so much care into each one, and take great pride in creating something truly personal. For many families, these boxes become treasured reminders of their baby’s existence and the brief but meaningful moments they shared. Helping parents make the most of that precious time - no matter how short - is at the core of everything we do.”

Simba have also supported families by refurbishing and maintaining bereavement rooms in hospitals so parents can spend private and peaceful time with their baby before they must say goodbye. The charity also offers families special places of remembrance at sites across Scotland. These services are complemented by online private support groups, helping families feel supported, connected and less alone in their grief, regardless of how much time has passed since their loss.

Making a real impact

Over the years, Simba’s Memory Boxes have reached thousands of families. But the charity’s impact goes far beyond numbers. At its core, Simba is about helping families honour their babies.

This is Jenny’s story. She received a Simba Memory Box at Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital: “Our baby boy William passed away before he was born, when I was 23 weeks pregnant. Going into hospital to deliver our baby, knowing that he was already gone, was the most difficult thing we’ve ever had to do and I was so worried about what to expect. It was made bearable by the compassion of the staff and also by receiving our Simba Memory Box. The memory box gave us something to focus on during those first couple of days - everything in it is so well thought out. There is a heartfelt letter from another parent that I read often. The midwives were able to take photographs and add them to our box in the most beautiful little envelope. My most treasured item is the knitted teddy-after William was born we placed one in his cot overnight and I slept with one. We swapped them in the morning and one went with William so that we always have a part of each other. I hope the volunteers that knit these teddies know how cherished they are. William was real and he was loved, and our memory box helps me cope with his loss every day.”

A local delivery partner that understands

In 2025, Simba partnered with APC Edinburgh and The APC Network to improve how their Memory Boxes are delivered to bereaved parents across Scotland. The partnership came about as the charity sought a trusted logistics provider that could offer a more local, reliable and personalised service - one that truly aligned with their mission and values. Since then, Simba has seen significant improvements in its delivery process, with more streamlined operations and a flexible, hands-on approach that reflects the care and sensitivity each of these deliveries requires.

“The customer service we receive is amazing,” says Jo Dunlop, Office Manager at Simba Charity “The team at APC Edinburgh is always responsive, thoughtful and willing to help, which gives us real confidence that we’re in safe hands. They take the time to understand our mission and get every detail right, because they know these aren’t ordinary parcels. They’re a lifeline for families, and that level of care truly makes all the difference.”

Looking ahead

Simba remains deeply committed to its founding mission: to ensure that every baby is recognised and every family feels supported, no matter when or how their loss occurred. With the continued support from APC Edinburgh and The APC Network, the charity is well-equipped to keep that promise and extend its care to more families for years to come.

Ailsa Hamilton, Sales Manager at APC Edinburgh, commented: “We’re proud to play a small but meaningful role in the incredible work Simba does. These aren’t just deliveries; they’re moments of connection, memory and healing for families going through unimaginable heartbreak. It’s an honour to support that, and we are committed to standing alongside Simba as they continue to reach more families and provide comfort when it’s needed most.”

Find out more about Simba here: https://www.Simbacharity.org.uk and APC Edinburgh here: https://www.apcedinburgh.com/

While nothing can take away the pain of losing a baby, being able to create memories, no matter how small, can help families hold onto love and begin to heal. It’s never too late to honour your baby, it’s never too late to ask for a Memory Box. If you have experienced the loss of a baby, however long ago, you are welcome to request a Memory Box. Please reach out to us at [email protected]