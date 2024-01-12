People who smoke in the Journal and Gazette patch are being urged to set the goal of finally stubbing out the bad habit in 2024.

Charity ASH Scotland is campaigning to improve the physical and mental health of people who smoke by encouraging them to use free expert stop smoking support provided by the NHS.

Quitting is one of the biggest proactive steps people who smoke can take to quickly improve health and mental wellbeing, reduce the risk of longer term illness and also save money.

If a person who smokes decides to make a New Year’s resolution and starts to quit, not only will they find their health will improve by the end of January, in one month an average smoker could also save in the region of £250.

Readers are being asked to stub it out in 2024 to help improve not only their health but finances too.

Sheila Duffy, ASH Scotland chief executive, said: “Tobacco is highly addictive and, although it can take a number of attempts to quit, some people find giving up cigarettes or tobacco easier than they had thought.

“Don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried before, you’ll have learned something valuable about what did and didn’t work for you it is the best thing you can do for your health, finances and for those around you.

“You don’t have to quit on your own in the New Year. We’re encouraging people to seek person-centred support from local stop smoking services or the national stop-smoking service Quit Your Way Scotland.

“Getting support will give you the confidence to move forward with your quit journey and the tools you need to make the best possible start to 2024.”

For advice and support, visit www.QuitYourWay.Scot or contact the free helpline on 0800 848484.

Smoking is the biggest cause of preventable ill health and death in Scotland with more than 8,000 smoking-related fatalities each year.

Research, conducted by Go Smoke Free, analysed ONS data over the last eight years for all counties in England, Wales and Scotland. The aim was to find out the average reduction rate in the smoking population for each county.