Helix Park kiddies’ roundabout ‘took months to repair’

A piece of play equipment in Falkirk Council area’s most high profile play park was out of action for months - possibly since before Easter - because of a mechanical fault.

The roundabout is wheelchair-accessible - the only one in the park - and is particularly important to children who can’t otherwise use the facilities most take for granted.

A parent who contacted Falkirk Herald just before it was fixed said it was difficult to explain to a child just why it was out of action for so long,

She found it hard to understand herself, as the roundabout had been out of action since before Easter.

However Helix Park duty team leader Alan Hunter said the problem has now finally been fixed.

“We were set on getting everything ready for summer, but it did take a long time to get the replacement part for this wheelchair-accessible carousel from the manufacturer in Germany ... but we’re all good now.”