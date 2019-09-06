Helix is all set for Falkirk’s Big Picnic

Wild weather scuppered “Falkirk’s favourite festival” last month - but barring any unforeseen circumstances the Big Picnic is now going ahead at the Helix on Sunday.

Families are promised a fun filled day with plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy, along with live entertainment and local talent.

Based at the great lawn, there will be everything on offer from learning circus skills to sports activities.

The day runs from 11am to 4pm, and offers a unique programme spanning escape room fun, a creation station (make a festival kite, or magic maize noodle doodles), laser tag and much more besides.

Most of the events are completely free, and there’s only a small charge for those which are not - so while you naturally have to bring your own picnic it’s well worth the trip for the range of fun things to do on the day.

For further information visit https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/the-big-picnic/