Healthy additions: NHS Forth Valley welcome trio of non-executive board members to the fold

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray MSP this week announced the appointment of three new members of Forth Vallet MHS Board.

Alison Jaap, Professor Clare Mackenzie and Finlay Scott will now join the board as non-executive members.

Neena Mahal, interim chairperson at NHS Forth Valley, said: “I am delighted to welcome the three new non-executive directors who have joined our Board. Collectively, they bring a wide range of skills and experience and will play a key role in shaping the future of health services in Forth Valley as we move forward with our exciting new Population Health and Care Strategy.”

Alison has over 25 years of experience leading transformative change across sectors including energy, banking and government, and is known for her ability to put people at the heart of complex systems.

The three new members have now been appointed to NHS Forth Valley Board (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She brings deep expertise in digital innovation, customer experience and operational resilience, alongside a strong belief in the power of compassionate leadership.

Her boardroom experience spans both public and private organisations, where she has consistently championed equity, service improvement, and meaningful outcomes.

A Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, Alison also holds an MBA and a degree in law. She is proud to be supporting the delivery of inclusive, high-quality healthcare in the communities she calls home.

Professor Mackenzie is a retired medical postgraduate dean with NHS Education for Scotland, and has had responsibility for the delivery of medical training, including the quality of training environments, and the assessment processes for young doctors across Scotland.

Her clinical career was in obstetrics and gynaecology, and she continues to be a medical appraiser. She has had senior leadership roles at UK level as vice president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and as co-chair of the UK Foundation Programme.

She aims to bring skills and experience in leadership and governance as a Forth Valley Health Board member.

Finlay has had a long career in financial services, latterly as head of risk at Lloyds Banking Group.

He has extensive experience in risk management and of working across organisational boundaries to help ensure safe, compliant and sustainable service transformation in complex environments.

He brings his risk and change management experience, and a broad range of technical, specialist and leadership skills and knowledge, to his non-executive role with NHS Forth Valley.

