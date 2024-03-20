Health tourism ad ban urged after ‘horrific’ death of Denny woman in Turkey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk MP John McNally raised the case of tragic Shannon Bowe in the House of Commons last week.

The 28-year-old died in April 2023 after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band surgery.

Sadly, following complications, she died days after the operation with Mr McNally saying she suffered an “agonising, horrific death”.

Shannon Bowe, 28, of Denny died after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band operation. Pic: Contributed.

Foreign Minister Leo Docherty told the Commons that 28 British nationals have died since 2019 following elective medical procedures abroad.

Acknowledging “far too many had died”, the Falkirk MP said: “Many gruesome deaths have occurred following cosmetic surgery in Turkey. The family of my constituent, 28-year-old Shannon, witnessed the most agonising, horrific death as she lay on a table convulsing for some nine hours.

"As far as I am aware, not once have Foreign Office Ministers raised those needless deaths with Turkish Government officials. Furthermore, a pitiful byline of travel advice on the gov.uk website is simply not good enough.

"Will the minister investigate an advertising suspension, in collaboration with cabinet colleagues and regulators, for countries known for dangerous health tourism as a possible way to avoid further deaths like Shannon’s?”

Falkirk MP John McNally has called for an end to health tourism advertising. Pic: Contributed

In response, Mr Docherty said: “This is raised with our Turkish counterparts at many levels – we will always see what more we can do, but the head of mission in Ankara is very seized of the urgency and the importance of this and is therefore working in close collaboration with the Turkish authorities.”

Shannon had been accompanied to Turkey by her boyfriend of three years, Ross Stirling, who led the tributes on Facebook at the time of the tragedy, writing "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."