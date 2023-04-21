Health secretary Michael Matheson with Phil Blackburn of Pause and Breathe

Social enterprise Pause and Breathe was set up in 2017 by husband and wife, Phil Blackburn and Susie Hooper, and two months before the pandemic in 2020 became a Community Interest Company (CIC). Quickly moving its services online, it is delighted to be back offering face-to-face sessions, and looking forward to its premises in High Bonnybridge opening in mid-June.

The building in Broomhill Road used to be a Co-op store but has lying empty for over 20 years. Now it is being transformed to a centre where the CIC can offer a variety of sessions, including meditation, Qi Gong, Tai Chi and yoga. There are also plans to introduce children’s martial arts.

Thanks to £10,000 funding from the Scottish Government’s Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, it has been able to offer free sessions and activities.

Michael Matheson talking to clients of Pause and Breathe

Today, health secretary Michael Matheson, who is also the Falkirk West MSP, came along to hear about the plans for the new hub and meet clients who have benefited from what the CIC offers.

He also announced a further £15 million will be made available to projects, such as Pause and Breathe, which support mental health and address social isolation and loneliness in adults. Activities will target older people, areas of economic deprivation, those with long-term health conditions or disability and LGBTI communities.

Mr Matheson said: “This investment reflects the importance we place on promoting good mental health and early intervention for those facing mental health challenges – ensuring that people can access a range of different types of help to match their needs. The fund will continue to support a range of valuable community mental health and wellbeing projects, reflecting one of the priorities set out by the First Minister earlier this week.”

Congratulating Pause and Breathe on what has already been achieved, he said: “I’m very impressed with this project and it is a really good example of community based project which benefits people locally and from further afield.

Mr Blackburn said that while many of their clients came from Falkirk district, others travelled from across the central belt, including some from Stirling and Fife. He added: “Our aim is wellbeing for all and this new hub will allow us to engage with even more people.”

Managing director Susie Hooper said: “This funding will enable us to hold free weekly wellbeing sessions throughout the whole year and means we can support people who wouldn’t otherwise attend due to financial constraints.”

News of the latest round of funding came as over 40 projects from across Falkirk District, who were successful with their applications to the second year of the Fund begin offering inclusive, accessible and well-being boosting activities to their communities.