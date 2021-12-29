Health in Falkirk: Here's where to find a pharmacist open over the New Year holiday weekend
Needing a pharmacist over the festive break? Here’s a list of where you can find the pharmacies which are open over the Bank Holiday weekend and their opening hours.
Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Graeme Pharmacy, 308 Main Street, Camelon from 11.30am - 12.30pm.
Sunday, January 2 – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 11am - 5pm.
Monday, January 3 (Public holiday) – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 10am - 5pm.
Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm.
T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 1pm.
Tuesday, January 4 (Public holiday) – Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge from 8.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm.
Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, The Toll, Bonnybridge from 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm.
Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 11 Stirling Street, Denny from 9am - 6pm.
Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 8.30am - 6pm.
Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk 8.00am - 8.00pm.
Callendar Pharmacy, 171 High Street, Falkirk from 8.30am - 6pm.
Well, New Carron Village, 1 Ronades Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm.
T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 6pm.