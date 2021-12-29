Health in Falkirk: Here's where to find a pharmacist open over the New Year holiday weekend

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Graeme Pharmacy, 308 Main Street, Camelon from 11.30am - 12.30pm.

Sunday, January 2 – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 11am - 5pm.

Monday, January 3 (Public holiday) – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 10am - 5pm.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only certain pharmacists are open over the festive break

Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm.

T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 1pm.

Tuesday, January 4 (Public holiday) – Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge from 8.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm.

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, The Toll, Bonnybridge from 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm.

Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 11 Stirling Street, Denny from 9am - 6pm.

Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 8.30am - 6pm.

Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk 8.00am - 8.00pm.

Callendar Pharmacy, 171 High Street, Falkirk from 8.30am - 6pm.

Well, New Carron Village, 1 Ronades Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm.

T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 6pm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.