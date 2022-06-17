Health: Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies light up to support #Red4Research Day

The day aims to get as many people as possible wearing red to demonstrate their support and appreciation for all those who continue to participate, deliver, and support research into Covid-19 and other diseases.

Scottish Canals have thrown their support behind #Red4Research Day 2022 by pledging to light up the striking Kelpies – 30-metre-high horse-head sculptures, created by renowned artist Andy Scott – and the rotating Falkirk Wheel, which raises boats 24 metres high to connect the Forth and Clyde Canal with the Union Canal.

Anne Todd, clinical research nurse at NHS Forth Valley said: “To have both the Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel lighting up on Friday, June 17 is just amazing. That show of support and appreciation for those participating, delivering and supporting research, including staff across NHS Forth Valley, is a fantastic gesture and helps recognise the efforts of everyone involved.

The Kelpies will be lit up in red tonight to mark #Red4Research Day

“We hope that when people see such iconic structures glowing red, they too will think about the vital role of research. We need only look back on the last two years to see how important it has been in developing new Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. However, it extends to every area of healthcare and we are currently involved in a wide range of research projects and clinical trials to help improve the care and treatment of patients across Forth Valley and beyond.”

#Red4Research believes that research is not undertaken by individuals working in isolation but is made possible by people around the world working together.

The #Red4Research campaign has been supported by people across the world in countries such as Africa, America, Australia, Chile, China, India, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, as well as the UK.

Despite being placed under tremendous pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, the research community has continued to evolve, delivering research studies at unprecedented pace and scale.

Sally Humphreys, founder of #Red4Research, said: “Research doesn’t just happen, people make it happen.