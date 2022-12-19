On Christmas Day the chemists which will be serving the district is Lloyds Pharmacy at 96-98 Grahams Road, Falkirk. It will only be open from 9am-10m, call 01324 635859.

On Monday, December 26, Boots the Chemist in Falkirk’s High Street will be open from 11am to 5pm, call 01324 620535, while in Grangemouth Lloyds Pharmacy in La Porte Precinct will be open from 10am-11am, call 01324 482008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 27 which is also a public holiday the following pharmacists will be open: Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk ,9am – 5.45pm, call 01324 620535; T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir, 9am – 6pm, call 01324 553323;and Boots the Chemist, 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, 10am – 4pm 01324 482118.

Only some pharmacists will be open on public holidays

However, health bosses have urged people to check they have basic home remedies ahead of the holiday period to avoid having to find a pharmacy on a bank holiday.

NHS Forth Valley’s medical director, Andrew Murray, said most seasonal illnesses can be looked after at home with self-care and things like paracetamol, adding: “Christmas is a fun but hectic time for most people. It’s easy to get swept up in the festive atmosphere and forget that health should be on your priority list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Making sure you have home remedies for common ailments will save you time and help you focus on the celebrations. NHS 24’s 111 service is there to help if you need urgent health care support, but we know that roughly 30 per cent of people who call 111 need self-help advice on common illnesses and conditions that can normally be managed at home.”

The doctor recommended people have pain relief such as paracetamol or ibuprofen at home, and for little ones, get age-appropriate pain remedies which you can also get in liquid form. He also said it was handy to have a thermometer so you can monitor temperatures accurately.

Advertisement Hide Ad