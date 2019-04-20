Hallglen set for Easter Monday annual spring clean

Hallglen’s first annual spring clean takes place on Monday morning - and many are already set to take part.

Volunteers, including both adults and schoolchildren, aim to make an impact on litter in the area as part of the national Keep Scotland Beautiful campaign.

Councillor Lorna Binnie, who will be with them, said: “Hallglen residents are very active at the moment and they are empowering themselves, which is a very good message for everyone”.

The rendezvous for the effort is Ettrick Dochart Community Hall at 9.15am.