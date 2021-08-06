Hairdresser hosting prize draw for Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health

Sophie Allison will hold the event within Jilly’s Falkirk, where her Sophie Allison Hair business is based, on Tuesday, August 10.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH).

While providing FDAMH with money is important to Sophie, increasing the charity’s profile is just as vital.

She said: “I am hoping to raise money for FDAMH to help to provide mental health support to people in our community and raise awareness of the help available.

“It’s been great fun to organise and I am delighted to see so many people get involved!

“I want to personally thank all those who have donated to this cause.”

There are three prize bundles up for grabs.

The first includes a Jilly’s full head extensions voucher, an eyelashes set by Megan Vause MUA, a Little Red Aesthetics facial , a Lulu Taljaard Nails £50 voucher, a full make-up application by Heather Niblo Makeup Artistry and a dried flower bouquet from Albi Fluerdesigns.

The second bundle features a colour and cut by Sophie Allison Hair, a Sophie Allison Hair beauty works hair wand, a Jilly’s extended family hair care range, a hair band by Custom Jewels and brow lamination by HH Beauty.

Prize three comprises cupcakes from NMC Cakes, a full make-up application courtesy of Opal Beauty by Olivia and a voucher for Rialto.

Each draw entrant will be allocated a number, with the winners selected at random.

To purchase a number, contact 01324 638923 or visit https://m.facebook.com/SophieAllisonHair or @sophieallisonhair on Instagram.

