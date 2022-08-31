Grangemuth Stags: MGM Well-being Decking gives a place to talk about mental health

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grangemouth Stags unveiled the new decking area beside their clubhouse at Glensburgh on Saturday.

It is in memory of former member Wallace Robertson, but the memorial plaque also bears the name of two other members, Bobby Lorentson and Matt Howe, who both died after issues with their mental health.

The unveiling was performed by Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings and his wife Jenny, who has spoken openly about her battle with depression for the last two decades.

The unveiling of the plaque by Jenny and Scott Hastings

Gordon Crossan, the Stags vice-president, said: “We were looking at doing up a bit of ground near the clubhouse when David Mansell of MGM Timber offered to work with suppliers to provide decking free of charge which we could have installed. Two members, Jim Forsyth and Chris Tilley, then designed and built the decking with the help of some others.

"The families of those we’ve lost then provided seating and we’ve called it the MGM Well-being Decking. It now gives people of place to sit and talk about their mental health.

"The Scottish Association for Mental Health got involved and we’re now working in partnership with them. This season we are wearing their logo on our jerseys and they are going to organise a series of workshops with all our teams, across all age groups and sexes.”

Wallace’s wife, Caroline Robertson, was in contact with Jenny Hastings and the couple agreed to attend at Glensburgh to carry out last weekend’s unveiling prior to the Stags v Caithness match.

Gordon added: “Statistics show that one in four people will suffer with mental health issues during their lifetime. If we have a team of 20 players then that means four or five of them could be affected.

"If we as a club can do something to help then that will be worthwhile. If this decking area encourages people to open up then it is all worthwhile.

"It’s all about reducing stigma and increasing understanding.”