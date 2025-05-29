Grangemouth parents shocked at ‘80 week wait’ letter for toddler’s NHS Forth Valley treatment

Parents of a toddler were stunned to be told it would take around 18 months before she received much-needed NHS treatment.

Three-year-old Sophie Mitchell needs a procedure to implant ear grommets.

Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) experts at NHS Forth Valley said the Grangemouth youngster, who has Down’s syndrome, required the operation to clear fluid in her ear drums and improve her hearing.

Parents Paul and Gillian hoped that it would be carried out within the next few months but were shocked to receive a letter from the health board to tell them it wouldn’t be carried out within the 12 week guideline set down by the Scottish Government, but instead the wait could be as long as 80 weeks.

The parents of Sophie Mitchell were shocked to learn of the long wait for the procedure, pictured: dad Paul, mum Gillian, brother Freddie, five, and Sophie, three. Pic: Michael Gillen

It stated: “Where possible we aim to carry out procedures during the 12-week Waiting Time Guarantee.

"We are sorry, due to the size of the waiting list, it is likely that your wait will exceed the Guarantee. We understand that this will be disappointing and we would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"The current waiting time for your procedure means we plan to offer you an appointment in approximately 75-80 weeks and we will be in touch with a definite date as soon as one becomes available.”

Paul, 37, an operations supervisor at Forth Ports in Grangemouth, said: “She needs this procedure to give her a better quality of life. ENT doctors have been saying it for a while and recently said she would go on the waiting list.

"Sophie has Down’s syndrome and has enough problems in her life without waiting this ridiculous amount of time for what we are told is a simple procedure.

"How many other children are being forced to wait this long?”

After the Falkirk Herald contacted NHS Forth Valley, the health board said the letter contained “inaccurate information” and Sophie should be treated much quicker – although they did say most children wait six months for the procedure.

However, they failed to give an explanation as to why the letter with wrong information had been sent out in the first place.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “This letter contained inaccurate information, and we apologise for any concern this has caused.

"The majority of children referred for ENT surgery, including ear grommet treatment, would normally be seen within 26 weeks, with many waiting 12 weeks less.

"Urgent referrals are prioritised and would normally be seen within four to 12 weeks.

"Our patient relations team will follow up with the family direct to advise them of the correct waiting times.”

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland reveal that across the country ENT has the third highest waiting times after gynaecology and cardiology.

Comparing the quarter to March 31, 2025 to the same period in 2024, NHS Forth Valley has reported the largest percentage increase in list size in Scotland – 1163 (20.8 per cent), with ophthalmology (+390), ENT (+366) and gynaecology (+255) the main contributors.

The figures also reveal that 564 people in Forth Valley had waited over 52 weeks for inpatient or day case treatment.