Grangemouth multiple sclerosis mum, 43, braves bungee for MS charity
Susan Gilbert, 43, hopes the challenge she is undertaking on January 11, which involves jumping from a platform 40 metres high, will raise money for MS Society Scotland and increase awareness of the condition.
Susan was diagnosed with MS in February 2023 after a series of misdiagnoses regarding symptoms she was experiencing as early as 2016.
She said: “For years, they thought I had fibromyalgia, but I wasn’t sure myself. Nothing was showing up on my scans – they did mention MS, but there was nothing to back that up on my MRI scan.
“They couldn’t find any evidence.”
In 2022, she began having more problems with her balance. She was diagnosed with labyrinthitis, an inner ear infection, over the phone. But the prescription she was given didn’t improve any of her symptoms
“They got a lot worse,” she said. “I’d be sitting on the sofa, and it’d be like an electric surge would go through my head. My right leg would give way in the supermarket.”
Finally she was referred to the neurology department and given a brain scan.
“I went in, and they told me I had MS,” she recalled. “It was a long, hard fight to reach that diagnosis.”
MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. This impacts how people move, think, and feel, and can make it hard to do everyday tasks. More than 17,000 people in Scotland live with MS and more than 150,000 throughout the UK.
Since being diagnosed with MS, Susan has also been told she has an incurable pre-cancer blood condition and plasma cell disorder, which has limited her sources of MS treatment.
The MS Society is the largest charitable funder of MS research in the UK, transforming understanding and treatment of the condition. This research into stopping MS and finding more and better treatments has partly inspired Susan to fundraise for MS Society Scotland.
Despite being a single parent to her 13-year-old daughter and running a busy business, Susan has found the time to take on the Highland Fling Bungee Swing at the Garry Bridge in Killiecrankie with six friends.
For her, it’s more of an emotional challenge than a physical one as she is terrified of being dropped from a height.
She said: “It’s been very, very difficult the past year. I want to try and raise as much money as possible to make people aware of the realities of the condition. I would love if there were a cure. Until then, I want to raise awareness.”
Keith Park, Interim Director of MS Society Scotland, said: “I would like to thank Susan for her hard work fundraising for MS Society and wish her the best of luck for the bungee swing in January.
“It’s thanks to the efforts of our fundraisers, like Susan and her friends, that we’re able to support people affected by MS today, as well as fund campaigns and research that will improve the lives of people living with MS in the future.”
