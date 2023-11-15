Grangemouth firm donates £27,000 to local foundation which helps young people struggling with their mental health

The Scott Martin Foundation will be able to help even more young people struggling to cope with mental health issues thanks to a £27,000 donation from a local company.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spirit and strength of talented young boxer Scott Martin, who tragically died aged 16 in 2021, was the driving force behind the foundation set up in his name by his mother to help others.

Now it will be able to support even more people thanks to a £27,000 donation from the Grangemouth branch of audit, tax and consulting firm RSM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RSM spokesperson said: “This year saw the firm establish the RSM Together challenge, aimed at galvanising local office teams to support local charities of their

The Scott Martin Foundation received a £27,000 donation from the Grangemouth branch of RMS (Picture: Submitted)

choice and those causes which were close to their hearts.

"The Grangemouth office chose to support The Scott Martin Foundation, a local, youth centred, mental health charity. Between April and October this year, RSM

Grangemouth staff ran, walked, baked and held quiz nights to raise much needed funds for the foundation.

"Tasked, initially with raising just over £1000, it smashed that target in under a month and went on to raise over £7000 for the foundation. Due to the office being the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

best performing office nationally it was awarded an additional £20,000 from RSM’s own charitable foundation.”

A number of other local businesses donated funds to the local RMS total during the year.

Stephanie Maxwell, from RSM’s Grangemouth office, said: “It has been an honour to support such a great cause. The work Scott’s mum, Sam, has been doing for the